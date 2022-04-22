Runners to take on Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon this Saturday

Some 20,000 participants are expected to take to the streets Saturday for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon.

The marathon and half marathon begin at 7:20am.

Be smart: Rolling road closures will be in place across the city.

Flashback: This is the first time the marathon has returned to its traditional spot in late April since the onset of the pandemic.

The 2020 race was canceled, and the 2021 event was delayed until November.

What to watch: The Tennessean reports that the race is wide-open since past winners — including seven-time champion Scott Wietecha of Hendersonville — have opted out this year.