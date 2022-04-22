2 hours ago - News

Runners to take on Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon this Saturday

Adam Tamburin
Runners in the 2019 half marathon. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Some 20,000 participants are expected to take to the streets Saturday for the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon.

  • The marathon and half marathon begin at 7:20am.

Be smart: Rolling road closures will be in place across the city.

Flashback: This is the first time the marathon has returned to its traditional spot in late April since the onset of the pandemic.

  • The 2020 race was canceled, and the 2021 event was delayed until November.

What to watch: The Tennessean reports that the race is wide-open since past winners — including seven-time champion Scott Wietecha of Hendersonville — have opted out this year.

