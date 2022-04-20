6 big events in Nashville in 2022
Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.
- Here are six top events happening in Nashville this spring.
1) CMA Fest
What: This four-day country music experience features hundreds of artists performing on multiple stages throughout downtown Nashville.
Details: CMA Fest 2022 is June 9-12.
C0st: Outdoor daytime stages and activities are free and open to the public. Tickets and passes for night concerts and events can be purchased here. Four-day passes start at $234.
2) Bonnaroo
What: A four-day music and arts festival, Bonnaroo features a diverse lineup of 150+ musical acts across more than 10 stages, four campground party barns, and interactive art installations.
Details: June 16-19 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN.
C0st: Ticket packages start at $350 and can be purchased here.
3) Tennessee State Fair
What: Also known as "Wilson County Fair," this state fair features attractions for all ages including rides, live music, dog and cat shows, demolition derby, pageants and more.
Details: Aug. 18—27 at James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.
C0st: Tickets are on sale here starting at $12. Kids 5 and under are free.
4) Americana Fest
What: Expect thousands of legendary artists, rising stars, fans and industry professionals from around the world.
Details: The Westin Nashville will serve as the hub of Americana Fest with performances at various locations from Sept. 13-17.
C0st: Tickets for individual showcases are sold at the door and run from $20-$25 depending on venue capacity. Purchase festival passes here.
5) Pilgrimage
What: The two-day music and cultural event's lineup includes rock & roll, Americana, alt-country, bluegrass, jazz, indie, gospel, pop and the blues.
Details: Pilgrimage is hosted at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Sept. 24-25.
C0st: Tickets will be available here starting at $219.
6) Christmas Village
What: This holiday affair includes 260+ boutique vendors and draws 30,000+ shoppers for Nashville's famed consumer show.
Details: Nov. 11-13 at The Fairgrounds Nashville.
C0st: Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here. Children 9 and under are free.
