6 big events in Nashville in 2022

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are six top events happening in Nashville this spring.

CMA Fest 2019. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify

What: This four-day country music experience features hundreds of artists performing on multiple stages throughout downtown Nashville.

Details: CMA Fest 2022 is June 9-12.

C0st: Outdoor daytime stages and activities are free and open to the public. Tickets and passes for night concerts and events can be purchased here. Four-day passes start at $234.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

What: A four-day music and arts festival, Bonnaroo features a diverse lineup of 150+ musical acts across more than 10 stages, four campground party barns, and interactive art installations.

Details: June 16-19 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN.

C0st: Ticket packages start at $350 and can be purchased here.

What: Also known as "Wilson County Fair," this state fair features attractions for all ages including rides, live music, dog and cat shows, demolition derby, pageants and more.

Details: Aug. 18—27 at James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

C0st: Tickets are on sale here starting at $12. Kids 5 and under are free.

What: Expect thousands of legendary artists, rising stars, fans and industry professionals from around the world.

Details: The Westin Nashville will serve as the hub of Americana Fest with performances at various locations from Sept. 13-17.

C0st: Tickets for individual showcases are sold at the door and run from $20-$25 depending on venue capacity. Purchase festival passes here.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

What: The two-day music and cultural event's lineup includes rock & roll, Americana, alt-country, bluegrass, jazz, indie, gospel, pop and the blues.

Details: Pilgrimage is hosted at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Sept. 24-25.

C0st: Tickets will be available here starting at $219.

What: This holiday affair includes 260+ boutique vendors and draws 30,000+ shoppers for Nashville's famed consumer show.

Details: Nov. 11-13 at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

C0st: Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here. Children 9 and under are free.