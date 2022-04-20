39 mins ago - Things to Do

6 big events in Nashville in 2022

Maxwell Millington
Trombone Shorty, Dan Oestricher, BK Jackson, and Pete Murano perform during the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2017 on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

  • Here are six top events happening in Nashville this spring.
1) CMA Fest
Levi Hummon performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 8, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
CMA Fest 2019. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify

What: This four-day country music experience features hundreds of artists performing on multiple stages throughout downtown Nashville.

Details: CMA Fest 2022 is June 9-12.

C0st: Outdoor daytime stages and activities are free and open to the public. Tickets and passes for night concerts and events can be purchased here. Four-day passes start at $234.

2) Bonnaroo
A general view of the atmosphere at Moon Taxi's performance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Photo: Josh Brasted/WireImage

What: A four-day music and arts festival, Bonnaroo features a diverse lineup of 150+ musical acts across more than 10 stages, four campground party barns, and interactive art installations.

Details: June 16-19 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN.

C0st: Ticket packages start at $350 and can be purchased here.

3) Tennessee State Fair

What: Also known as "Wilson County Fair," this state fair features attractions for all ages including rides, live music, dog and cat shows, demolition derby, pageants and more.

Details: Aug. 18—27 at James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

C0st: Tickets are on sale here starting at $12. Kids 5 and under are free.

4) Americana Fest

What: Expect thousands of legendary artists, rising stars, fans and industry professionals from around the world. 

Details: The Westin Nashville will serve as the hub of Americana Fest with performances at various locations from Sept. 13-17.

C0st: Tickets for individual showcases are sold at the door and run from $20-$25 depending on venue capacity. Purchase festival passes here.

5) Pilgrimage
Trombone Shorty, Dan Oestricher, BK Jackson, and Pete Murano perform during the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2017 on September 23, 2017 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

What: The two-day music and cultural event's lineup includes rock & roll, Americana, alt-country, bluegrass, jazz, indie, gospel, pop and the blues.

Details: Pilgrimage is hosted at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Sept. 24-25.

C0st: Tickets will be available here starting at $219.

6) Christmas Village

What: This holiday affair includes 260+ boutique vendors and draws 30,000+ shoppers for Nashville's famed consumer show.

Details: Nov. 11-13 at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

C0st: Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased here. Children 9 and under are free.

