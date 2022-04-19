Baby spider monkey born at the Nashville Zoo

A Mexican spider monkey baby was born this month at the Nashville Zoo.

The baby, who is not yet named, made its public debut last week in the spider monkey habitat.

The big picture: The baby is expected to stay, so the zoo now has five spider monkeys.

Officials hope the family will continue to expand, according to a statement.

Zoom out: Mexican spider monkeys are native to the rainforests of Central America. They are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.