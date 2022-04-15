What to do in Nashville this weekend

Music City is primed for a busy weekend, although there might be some spring showers to dodge along the way.

🐰 There are several Easter egg hunts. Nash Today compiled an extensive list of options.

The Hispanic Family Foundation is hosting a massive hunt Saturday at Plaza Mariachi that boasts some 20,000 eggs.

Cheekwood is hosting the Great Spring Art Hop on Friday and Saturday, which includes egg hunts as well as nine oversized bunnies painted by local artists. Advanced reservation required.

✡️ The Temple on Harding Pike is hosting a Passover Seder on Saturday that will also be accessible on Zoom.

Chabad of Nashville is hosting community Seders tonight and tomorrow.

🦒 The Nashville Zoo launches its new Night Visions exhibit tonight.