What to do in Nashville this weekend
Music City is primed for a busy weekend, although there might be some spring showers to dodge along the way.
🐰 There are several Easter egg hunts. Nash Today compiled an extensive list of options.
- The Hispanic Family Foundation is hosting a massive hunt Saturday at Plaza Mariachi that boasts some 20,000 eggs.
- Cheekwood is hosting the Great Spring Art Hop on Friday and Saturday, which includes egg hunts as well as nine oversized bunnies painted by local artists. Advanced reservation required.
✡️ The Temple on Harding Pike is hosting a Passover Seder on Saturday that will also be accessible on Zoom.
- Chabad of Nashville is hosting community Seders tonight and tomorrow.
🦒 The Nashville Zoo launches its new Night Visions exhibit tonight.
- Light will be projected on trees and water for a "captivating show" along the zoo's pathways.
- The exhibit is open Thursday to Sunday nights through July 17. Tickets are $23 for adults, $19 for children under 12, and free for those under 2. (Members save $2 per ticket.)
