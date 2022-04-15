1 hour ago - Things to Do

What to do in Nashville this weekend

Adam Tamburin
Music City is primed for a busy weekend, although there might be some spring showers to dodge along the way.

🐰 There are several Easter egg hunts. Nash Today compiled an extensive list of options.

  • The Hispanic Family Foundation is hosting a massive hunt Saturday at Plaza Mariachi that boasts some 20,000 eggs.
  • Cheekwood is hosting the Great Spring Art Hop on Friday and Saturday, which includes egg hunts as well as nine oversized bunnies painted by local artists. Advanced reservation required.

✡️ The Temple on Harding Pike is hosting a Passover Seder on Saturday that will also be accessible on Zoom.

🦒 The Nashville Zoo launches its new Night Visions exhibit tonight.

  • Light will be projected on trees and water for a "captivating show" along the zoo's pathways.
  • The exhibit is open Thursday to Sunday nights through July 17. Tickets are $23 for adults, $19 for children under 12, and free for those under 2. (Members save $2 per ticket.)
