Breweries raise a glass for Ukraine
Three Nashville breweries are teaming up to raise money to fund war relief efforts in Ukraine.
- Tennfold Brewing, East Nashville Beer Works and Fait La Force Brewing are serving the Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout RESIST starting next week.
Why it matters: Two dollars from every pint sold will go toward the International Committee of the Red Cross' work in the Ukraine crisis.
Between the lines: The RESIST recipe was developed by displaced Ukrainian brewers and is being offered at craft breweries around the world to support relief work.
Driving the news: Tennfold head brewer Chad Mueller tells Axios he heard about the special stout through Drinkers For Ukraine. The plan to bring it to Nashville came together quickly after a round of phone calls and some "tank Tetris."
- Tennfold prepared the beer and is splitting seven barrels with the other two participating breweries.
- Mueller says he'd be open to brewing another batch in the future.
What he's saying: "You can’t help but feel helpless about all the terrible things we hear about every day," Mueller says.
- "This is probably the best way that we can help," he adds.
- "If we're not doing as much as we can to help other people who need help, then what are we doing?"
East Nashville Beer Works president Anthony Davis, a former city council member, says his brewery is proud to get involved in political causes.
- The brewery previously donated proceeds from an imperial stout called Black is Beautiful to the nonprofit Gideon's Army, among other causes.
Zoom in: Davis says the collaboration for RESIST is just one example of Nashville breweries working together, and he'd like to see more.
- "We each kind of run our own race, but we also support each other and have worked together on causes like this when we can," Davis tells Axios.
The bottom line: Mueller says he was "really happy" with how the Ukrainian beer turned out. At 6.1% ABV, it has notes of caramel, dark stone fruit, dark chocolate and fresh coffee.
