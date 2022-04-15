Breweries raise a glass for Ukraine

Three Nashville breweries are teaming up to raise money to fund war relief efforts in Ukraine.

Tennfold Brewing, East Nashville Beer Works and Fait La Force Brewing are serving the Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout RESIST starting next week.

Why it matters: Two dollars from every pint sold will go toward the International Committee of the Red Cross' work in the Ukraine crisis.

Between the lines: The RESIST recipe was developed by displaced Ukrainian brewers and is being offered at craft breweries around the world to support relief work.

Driving the news: Tennfold head brewer Chad Mueller tells Axios he heard about the special stout through Drinkers For Ukraine. The plan to bring it to Nashville came together quickly after a round of phone calls and some "tank Tetris."

Tennfold prepared the beer and is splitting seven barrels with the other two participating breweries.

Mueller says he'd be open to brewing another batch in the future.

What he's saying: "You can’t help but feel helpless about all the terrible things we hear about every day," Mueller says.

"This is probably the best way that we can help," he adds.

"If we're not doing as much as we can to help other people who need help, then what are we doing?"

East Nashville Beer Works president Anthony Davis, a former city council member, says his brewery is proud to get involved in political causes.

The brewery previously donated proceeds from an imperial stout called Black is Beautiful to the nonprofit Gideon's Army, among other causes.

Zoom in: Davis says the collaboration for RESIST is just one example of Nashville breweries working together, and he'd like to see more.

"We each kind of run our own race, but we also support each other and have worked together on causes like this when we can," Davis tells Axios.

The bottom line: Mueller says he was "really happy" with how the Ukrainian beer turned out. At 6.1% ABV, it has notes of caramel, dark stone fruit, dark chocolate and fresh coffee.