Severe weather possible in Tennessee on Wednesday

Another round of severe storms is heading for Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night, with the National Weather Service predicting a chance of damaging straight line winds, heavy rain and the possibility of tornadoes, some of which could be strong.

Driving the news: The NWS estimates the window for severe weather in Nashville is between 8-11pm, although that timing could fluctuate.

State of play: NWS meteorologist John Cohen tells Axios he expects about an inch of rainfall during the storms, which could further stress high creeks and rivers.

Be smart: Nashville has mostly dodged dangerous weather this year, but Cohen says this system will carry many of the ingredients that can create powerful storms.

"Everyone needs to take this system very seriously," he says.

Between the lines: Make sure your phone is charged and able to receive warnings while you're asleep.