Severe weather possible in Tennessee on Wednesday
Another round of severe storms is heading for Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night, with the National Weather Service predicting a chance of damaging straight line winds, heavy rain and the possibility of tornadoes, some of which could be strong.
Driving the news: The NWS estimates the window for severe weather in Nashville is between 8-11pm, although that timing could fluctuate.
State of play: NWS meteorologist John Cohen tells Axios he expects about an inch of rainfall during the storms, which could further stress high creeks and rivers.
Be smart: Nashville has mostly dodged dangerous weather this year, but Cohen says this system will carry many of the ingredients that can create powerful storms.
- "Everyone needs to take this system very seriously," he says.
Between the lines: Make sure your phone is charged and able to receive warnings while you're asleep.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.