Funk leads field in fundraising for DA's race

District Attorney Glenn Funk outpaced his Democratic primary challengers in fundraising for the disclosure period ending March 31, according to reports filed this week.

Funk raised $170,501, compared to $77,691 for Sara Beth Myers and $34,219 for P. Danielle Nellis.

Why it matters: The DA's race is in the home stretch. Early voting at the downtown Howard Office Building begins Wednesday, and countywide early voting starts next week.

There's been increased scrutiny on fundraising in the race after Myers made an issue of Funk's successful prosecution of nurse RaDonda Vaught.

By the numbers: Funk's campaign has a balance of $233,698.