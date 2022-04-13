20 mins ago - Politics

Funk leads field in fundraising for DA's race

Nate Rau
District Attorney Glenn Funk.
District Attorney Glenn Funk. Photo: courtesy of the District Attorney's Office

District Attorney Glenn Funk outpaced his Democratic primary challengers in fundraising for the disclosure period ending March 31, according to reports filed this week.

  • Funk raised $170,501, compared to $77,691 for Sara Beth Myers and $34,219 for P. Danielle Nellis.

Why it matters: The DA's race is in the home stretch. Early voting at the downtown Howard Office Building begins Wednesday, and countywide early voting starts next week.

By the numbers: Funk's campaign has a balance of $233,698.

  • Myers, who gave her campaign a loan of $115,000, has a balance of $239,420.
  • Nellis' campaign has a balance of $39,766.
