District 5 candidates announce fundraising numbers

Morgan Ortagus has raised nearly $600,000 in her bid for the new District 5 congressional seat, her campaign announced on Monday.

Ortagus, endorsed by former President Trump, now has more than $500,000 on hand.

Why it matters: The unprecedented Republican primary will position whoever emerges from the crowded field as the favorite in the November election to replace U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, who is retiring.

The early days of the campaign have been a fundraising free-for-all, though some top candidates, like Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, have just recently entered the race.

By the numbers: Attorney and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead also boasts strong numbers, bringing in more than $520,000 for the fundraising period ending March 31, his campaign said.

Winstead has more than $1 million on hand, according to a press release.

Beth Harwell, the former Speaker of the House who entered the race Feb. 24, raised nearly $350,000, according to her campaign.

Detailed reports for all District 5 candidates are not yet public.

Yes, but: The question of if some candidates will even be able to run for the seat still hangs in the balance. The legislature passed a bill requiring congressional candidates to have lived in Tennessee for at least three years before running — a provision that would affect Ortagus' candidacy.