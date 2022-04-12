District 5 candidates announce fundraising numbers
Morgan Ortagus has raised nearly $600,000 in her bid for the new District 5 congressional seat, her campaign announced on Monday.
- Ortagus, endorsed by former President Trump, now has more than $500,000 on hand.
Why it matters: The unprecedented Republican primary will position whoever emerges from the crowded field as the favorite in the November election to replace U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, who is retiring.
- The early days of the campaign have been a fundraising free-for-all, though some top candidates, like Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, have just recently entered the race.
By the numbers: Attorney and retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead also boasts strong numbers, bringing in more than $520,000 for the fundraising period ending March 31, his campaign said.
- Winstead has more than $1 million on hand, according to a press release.
- Beth Harwell, the former Speaker of the House who entered the race Feb. 24, raised nearly $350,000, according to her campaign.
- Detailed reports for all District 5 candidates are not yet public.
Yes, but: The question of if some candidates will even be able to run for the seat still hangs in the balance. The legislature passed a bill requiring congressional candidates to have lived in Tennessee for at least three years before running — a provision that would affect Ortagus' candidacy.
- The legislation awaits Gov. Bill Lee's signature. His spokesperson told Axios Monday that the administration is "still reviewing the legislation at this time."
- A lawsuit has also been filed by a political action committee challenging the legality of the legislation.
