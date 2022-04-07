Reproduced from CAWP. Map: Axios Visuals

Tennessee ranks No. 42 nationally in the percentage of women elected to local offices.

Women account for 26.6% of the officials elected to municipal office here, according to research by Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics.

That's an increase of only one percentage point over last year's figure.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups say the study emphasizes the need for work in increasing the number of women elected to public office in Tennessee.

"We know that when elected representatives reflect the makeup of their communities, that government functions better," Debby Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, tells Axios.

"Women need to have a seat at the table at every level of government. Tennessee has a long way to go to make that happen."

The big picture: The national average for women in local office is 31.5%. Hawaii leads the way at 50%.

What she's saying: Emerge Tennessee trains Democratic women to run for office. Freda Player-Peters, executive director of the organization and a member of the Nashville school board, tells Axios that women can make for ideal candidates at either end of professional life.