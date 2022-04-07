Court blocks new state Senate map

A panel of chancellors issued an injunction Wednesday blocking the newly drawn state Senate district lines.

Why it matters: The court ordered the General Assembly to redraw the map within 15 days. If they fail to fix it, the panel will put an interim map in place.

The panel also extended the deadline for Senate candidates to file to run until May 5.

Driving the news: Tennessee Democrats argued the new Senate map should be redrawn because it did not number neighboring Davidson County districts consecutively, as required by the state constitution. Even and odd district numbers dictate when lawmakers are up for reelection.

The state party backed a redistricting lawsuit filed by three Tennessee voters.

The judicial panel considering the lawsuit issued the Senate map injunction in a 21-page order.

Yes, but: The panel did not block the state House map, which was also challenged, so that remains in place pending a trial.