Garth Brooks is planning a Lower Broadway bar

Country music icon Garth Brooks is heading to Lower Broadway.

Driving the news: Brooks is opening a honky-tonk in the heart of the downtown entertainment district inside the building at 411 Broadway he bought in December.

The former home of the Downtown Sporting Club sold for $47.9 million, per the Nashville Business Journal.

The building is three stories tall and more than 40,000 square feet, according to Tuesday's announcement.

The big picture: Brooks is the latest hitmaker to plant their flag on Lower Broadway, though few can rival his contributions to the catalog of classic country drinking songs.

Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean are among the acts with bars downtown.

Between the lines: Brooks is working with Strategic Hospitality, the restaurant group behind Downtown Sporting Club, to "execute his vision," per the statement.

What he's saying: "The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!" Brooks said in the statement.