47 mins ago - Sports

Sounds open season Tuesday

Nate Rau
The view behind home plate at First Horizon Park in Nashville
First Horizon Park. Photo: George Walker IV/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

The Nashville Sounds begin their season Tuesday night with the first of a six-game homestand at First Horizon Park.

  • To celebrate Opening Day, the Sounds are hosting a free block party with live music, activities for kids and food trucks.

Be smart: The Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are expected to be among the National League's top teams this season.

  • Brewers manager Craig Counsell recently mentioned infielder Brice Turang as a prospect likely to contribute to the big league club this year, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
  • Southpaw Ethan Small leads the list of pitching prospects on the Opening Day roster.

If you go: The Sounds' have a clear bag policy for items brought into the ballpark this season.

  • First Horizon will be cashless and feature digital tickets.

Full schedule, including promotions.

