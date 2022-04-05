Sounds open season Tuesday
The Nashville Sounds begin their season Tuesday night with the first of a six-game homestand at First Horizon Park.
- To celebrate Opening Day, the Sounds are hosting a free block party with live music, activities for kids and food trucks.
Be smart: The Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are expected to be among the National League's top teams this season.
- Brewers manager Craig Counsell recently mentioned infielder Brice Turang as a prospect likely to contribute to the big league club this year, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
- Southpaw Ethan Small leads the list of pitching prospects on the Opening Day roster.
If you go: The Sounds' have a clear bag policy for items brought into the ballpark this season.
- First Horizon will be cashless and feature digital tickets.
