Sounds open season Tuesday

The Nashville Sounds begin their season Tuesday night with the first of a six-game homestand at First Horizon Park.

To celebrate Opening Day, the Sounds are hosting a free block party with live music, activities for kids and food trucks.

Be smart: The Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, who are expected to be among the National League's top teams this season.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell recently mentioned infielder Brice Turang as a prospect likely to contribute to the big league club this year, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Southpaw Ethan Small leads the list of pitching prospects on the Opening Day roster.

If you go: The Sounds' have a clear bag policy for items brought into the ballpark this season.

First Horizon will be cashless and feature digital tickets.

