👋 Nate here! Axios Nashville readers might have gleaned that I'm a huge Green Bay Packers and NFL fan.

Even more specific than that, I'm an enormous fan of the NFL draft. Going back to high school, I would study the draft coverage of Mel Kiper Jr. and legendary Pro Football Weekly analyst Joel Buchsbaum. (As an aside, I went on virtually zero dates in high school.)

Driving the news: With the draft less than one month away, and the Titans holding the No. 26 overall pick, I thought I'd give you a primer on how to study up.

Be smart: The O.G. of draft coverage is Bob McGinn. Formerly of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he's now with the daily newsletter GoLongTD.com and is one of the most detailed and accurate draft analysts out there.

McGinn's draft capsules will start being released in the coming days, making a $7 subscription to Go Long worthwhile.

Another worthwhile read is The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who publishes his annual draft preview, "The Beast," in early April. You need a subscription, but it's worth it. Brugler gives detailed reports on hundreds of prospects.

Podcasts worthy of your time: There are several great NFL draft podcasts, starting with Kiper and Todd McShay's "First Draft" for ESPN.

I highly recommend "Journey to the Draft" by the Philadelphia Eagles' Fran Duffy. He brings on national experts and posts multiple podcasts a week leading up to the draft.

Former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks' "Move the Sticks" podcast for NFL.com is also excellent.

The bottom line: The best way to follow the draft these days is via Twitter. As nerdy luck would have it, I have a public list of virtually all the best draftniks' accounts.

