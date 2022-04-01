Nashville area grows as city population dips

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Davidson County's population declined slightly during the pandemic, but the broader metro area grew to more than 2 million residents.

New U.S. Census data shows Nashville suburbs surging from 2020 to 2021.

Context: The pandemic increased mortality, resulting in a "natural decrease" — when a population's number of deaths outweighs the number of births in a set period.

By the numbers: Nashville's population declined by 1.7%, dropping to 703,953 people.

But most of Middle Tennessee grew: Williamson, Rutherford, Montgomery and Maury counties saw their population growth exceed 3%.

The big picture: The University of Tennessee released a report this week predicting the state's population would expand by about a million residents by 2040, with growth concentrated in Middle Tennessee.