Fairgrounds racetrack renovation in holding pattern

Four months have passed since Mayor John Cooper's administration announced a deal in principle with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the fairgrounds racetrack, but a financing plan has still not been released.

Driving the news: Gov. Bill Lee included $17 million for the racetrack project in his budget amendment released Tuesday. The hope is a renovated facility helps BMS lure a NASCAR race back to the fairgrounds.

Cooper spokesperson Brandon Marshall tells Axios the administration is "excited about partnering with the state."

Details: The project has been stuck in a holding pattern pending the release of a consultant's report analyzing the deal's financial underpinnings.

Cooper's administration said last year that if the report from consultant CSL International — now known as CSL Americas — "confirms the sound financial footing of the proposal," a detailed financing plan would then be submitted to the fair board.

The intrigue: State funding help was expected to be a part of the renovation, and it's unclear if an announcement about a detailed financing plan is imminent.

Marshall told Axios last week discussions with BMS are ongoing and the consultant's report is not complete. A spokesperson for BMS declined to comment.

Flashback: Despite its rich history in the sport, the city of Nashville hasn't hosted a NASCAR race of any sort since 2000. The top series hasn't raced here since 1984.

State of play: The plan has also been sidetracked by more turnover on the fair board, which must approve a renovation plan.

The fair board has up to five members. The administration appointed two members to the board earlier this year, but two different board members resigned their seats in recent weeks.

Caleb Hemmer resigned in order to run for a state House seat, while longtime board member Jason Bergeron resigned shortly before his term was set to expire.

What's next: The legislature must approve the budget for it to take effect. A final vote could come within weeks.