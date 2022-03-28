RaDonda Vaught conviction could set new precedent

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The conviction of former nurse RaDonda Vaught continues to reverberate after the potential precedent-setting nature of criminalizing medical mistakes.

Why it matters: The health care industry fuels Nashville's economy. The nursing profession is especially prominent here because of our excellent hospital systems and nursing colleges.

Catch up fast: Vaught was found guilty by a jury Friday of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult.

Prosecution witnesses described how Vaught administered the drug vecuronium instead of Versed to patient Charlene Murphey, leading to her 2017 death at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Critics argue Vaught's prosecution could set a slippery slope for the nursing profession and criminalize errors typically litigated in civil court.

What they're saying: District Attorney Glenn Funk rebuffed that criticism in prepared remarks following the verdict, arguing the case was not an indictment against nurses or the medical profession.

"This case was, and always has been, about the gross neglect by RaDonda Vaught that caused the death of Charlene Murphey," Funk said. "This was not a 'singular' or 'momentary' mistake."

The other side: The American Nurses Association (ANA) said through a spokesperson's statement that it is "deeply distressed" by the verdict and argued it is "completely unrealistic" to think mistakes won't occur during health care delivery.