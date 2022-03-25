3 great walking trails near Nashville

1 hour ago - Things to Do

bells bend nashville walking trail
Bells Bend Loop. Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in.

  • Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Mill Creek Greenway

If you're looking for short, easy walk, this 2.8-mile stretch of greenway does the trick.

  • Surface: Paved
  • Length: 2.8 miles
  • Parking: Antioch Community Center (5023 Blue Hole Rd.) and Ezell Park, (5135 Harding Place)
millcreek greenway
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Bells Bend Loop

Spend the day in nature with this trail that runs by Cumberland River and Bells Bend Park.

  • Surface: Unpaved
  • Length: 5.1 miles
  • Parking: Outdoor Center (4187 Old Hickory Blvd.) and Poplar Hollow (4107 Old Hickory Blvd.)
Bells Bend Park
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
Cumberland River Greenway

Take in the city views along this long urban trail.

  • Surface: Paved
  • Length: 11.9 miles
  • Parking: Find parking options here.
cumberland river greenway
Photo courtesy of AllTrails
