3 great walking trails near Nashville
Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in.
- Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.
Mill Creek Greenway
If you're looking for short, easy walk, this 2.8-mile stretch of greenway does the trick.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 2.8 miles
- Parking: Antioch Community Center (5023 Blue Hole Rd.) and Ezell Park, (5135 Harding Place)
Bells Bend Loop
Spend the day in nature with this trail that runs by Cumberland River and Bells Bend Park.
- Surface: Unpaved
- Length: 5.1 miles
- Parking: Outdoor Center (4187 Old Hickory Blvd.) and Poplar Hollow (4107 Old Hickory Blvd.)
Cumberland River Greenway
Take in the city views along this long urban trail.
- Surface: Paved
- Length: 11.9 miles
- Parking: Find parking options here.
