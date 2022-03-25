3 great walking trails near Nashville

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Spring is here, which means we're ready to get our steps in.

Here are few walking trails to add to your rotation.

If you're looking for short, easy walk, this 2.8-mile stretch of greenway does the trick.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 2.8 miles

2.8 miles Parking: Antioch Community Center (5023 Blue Hole Rd.) and Ezell Park, (5135 Harding Place)

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Spend the day in nature with this trail that runs by Cumberland River and Bells Bend Park.

Surface: Unpaved

Unpaved Length: 5.1 miles

5.1 miles Parking: Outdoor Center (4187 Old Hickory Blvd.) and Poplar Hollow (4107 Old Hickory Blvd.)

Photo courtesy of AllTrails

Take in the city views along this long urban trail.

Surface: Paved

Paved Length: 11.9 miles

11.9 miles Parking: Find parking options here.