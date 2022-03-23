Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing is opening a new Nashville brewery next year inside a mixed-use development in the Gulch neighborhood.

Why it matters: Nashville's craft brewery scene has graduated from merely local upstarts to attracting successful breweries from other cities.

Alabama-based Good People Brewing Company announced this week it's planning a location in East Nashville next year.

The city's homegrown breweries have also been rapidly expanding in recent years, with craft brewers like Bearded Iris, Southern Grist and TailGate recently adding new locations.

The intrigue: Hi-Wire, one of beer-crazed Asheville's most popular breweries, will be located inside the new Modera Gulch development at the corner of Division Street and 9th Avenue South.

The taproom will seat more than 250 people inside in addition to a 50-seat covered patio.

We reached out to Axios' resident beer nerd, Denver reporter John Frank, for his take on Hi-Wire's arrival in Music City.

💭 John's thought bubble: Hi-Wire opened in a small old auto garage in Asheville's South Slope neighborhood when I wrote about beer in North Carolina. It helped establish the neighborhood's beer credentials with an everyday drinkable IPA and other inventive offerings.