Asheville's Hi-Wire Brewing coming to Nashville
Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing is opening a new Nashville brewery next year inside a mixed-use development in the Gulch neighborhood.
Why it matters: Nashville's craft brewery scene has graduated from merely local upstarts to attracting successful breweries from other cities.
- Alabama-based Good People Brewing Company announced this week it's planning a location in East Nashville next year.
- The city's homegrown breweries have also been rapidly expanding in recent years, with craft brewers like Bearded Iris, Southern Grist and TailGate recently adding new locations.
The intrigue: Hi-Wire, one of beer-crazed Asheville's most popular breweries, will be located inside the new Modera Gulch development at the corner of Division Street and 9th Avenue South.
- The taproom will seat more than 250 people inside in addition to a 50-seat covered patio.
We reached out to Axios' resident beer nerd, Denver reporter John Frank, for his take on Hi-Wire's arrival in Music City.
💭 John's thought bubble: Hi-Wire opened in a small old auto garage in Asheville's South Slope neighborhood when I wrote about beer in North Carolina. It helped establish the neighborhood's beer credentials with an everyday drinkable IPA and other inventive offerings.
- It easily ups the ante on the Nashville beer scene and offers a menu without any misses.
