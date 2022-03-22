1 hour ago - News

Reese Witherspoon to adapt Dolly's book

Adam Tamburin
Dolly Parton with author James Patterson
Dolly Parton with author James Patterson. Photo courtesy of JB Rowland

Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's production company, is making a film adaptation of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, "Run, Rose, Run."

What she's saying: "Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," Witherspoon said in a statement.

  • "My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading 'Run, Rose, Run,' a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down."

Between the lines: Nashville is the backdrop for the story of a troubled but talented country music hopeful seeking success on Music Row.

