Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's production company, is making a film adaptation of Dolly Parton and James Patterson's book, "Run, Rose, Run."

Parton is set to star in and produce the film, per an announcement.

What she's saying: "Growing up in Nashville, I've loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage," Witherspoon said in a statement.

"My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading 'Run, Rose, Run,' a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn't put down."

Between the lines: Nashville is the backdrop for the story of a troubled but talented country music hopeful seeking success on Music Row.