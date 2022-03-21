Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Volunteer State is guaranteed to have at least one women's team reach the Sweet 16 despite an overall disappointing opening weekend of March Madness.

No. 12 Belmont notched a double-overtime upset over No. 5 Oregon in one of the most memorable first-round games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins will now face Tennessee in Knoxville on Monday night in a David vs. Goliath matchup straight out of central casting.

Why it matters: The Lady Vols are one of college basketball's most revered programs, with 18 Final Four appearances and eight national titles.

UT is seeking a return to glory by enjoying one of its best seasons since iconic coach Pat Summitt retired a decade ago.

The Lady Vols haven't reached the Sweet 16 since 2016 and haven't gone to the Final Four since 2008, when they last won the championship.

The intrigue: Bruins coach Bart Brooks has quietly built a mid-major juggernaut on Belmont Boulevard.

The thrilling win over Oregon gave the Bruins a first-round upset for the second year in a row.

Belmont has made the tournament five times in the last six years.

🏀 What's next: The Bruins and Lady Vols tip off at 6pm Monday on ESPN.

Meanwhile, all three teams from Tennessee failed to reach the Sweet 16 in the men's tournament.