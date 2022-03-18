Hot chicken's busy week

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It was an eventful week for the hot chicken scene, with one mainstay facing a precarious future following the sale of its property and another finally reopening at a new location.

Why it matters: Like the rest of Nashville's restaurant industry, hot chicken is in a state of upheaval.

Upstarts are popping up across the area, while standard-bearers like Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish confront the redevelopment pressure that has already forced several mom-and-pop restaurants to close.

Driving the news: The Main Street property home to Bolton's — one of the city's longest-operating hot chicken joints — sold for $1 million. The restaurant will continue operating in its beloved East Nashville location, but its long-term future remains unknown.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Bolton's Dollye Matthews wrote, "We do not know the status of Bolton's at this address. It may stay or it may not."

Bolton's second location on Bell Road in Antioch, though, continues humming along.

Meanwhile, Pepperfire Hot Chicken opened its new location in the Nations more than a year after it closed its East Nashville store.

At its new spot, Pepperfire is offering carryout and delivery options.

They just opened this week, but there was already a line waiting outside at lunchtime yesterday.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: I must admit that I am not a hot chicken fan, but Nate convinced me to try the new Pepperfire location.