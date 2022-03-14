39 mins ago - Food and Drink

TailGate's new location will be city's first craft seltzery

Adam Tamburin
A rendering of the new TailGate Brewery location.
A rendering of the new TailGate Brewery location. Image courtesy of TailGate Brewery

TailGate Brewery will open its fourth taproom location this spring in the Germantown neighborhood.

  • Near the Sounds' ballpark, the new 3rd Avenue North location will feature the same TailGate staples of craft beer and pizza.

The intrigue: The Germantown spot will also be the city's first craft seltzery.

What they're saying: TailGate owner and brewmaster Wesley Keegan said the brewery has been intentional not to jump on the seltzer "bandwagon."

  • "We've been making and canning seltzer for a couple years now under the Seltzie Bae label and felt seltzer is a creative outlet that we can play with more at this new location," Keegan said in a press release.
