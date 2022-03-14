TailGate's new location will be city's first craft seltzery

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

TailGate Brewery will open its fourth taproom location this spring in the Germantown neighborhood.

Near the Sounds' ballpark, the new 3rd Avenue North location will feature the same TailGate staples of craft beer and pizza.

The intrigue: The Germantown spot will also be the city's first craft seltzery.

What they're saying: TailGate owner and brewmaster Wesley Keegan said the brewery has been intentional not to jump on the seltzer "bandwagon."