TailGate's new location will be city's first craft seltzery
TailGate Brewery will open its fourth taproom location this spring in the Germantown neighborhood.
- Near the Sounds' ballpark, the new 3rd Avenue North location will feature the same TailGate staples of craft beer and pizza.
The intrigue: The Germantown spot will also be the city's first craft seltzery.
What they're saying: TailGate owner and brewmaster Wesley Keegan said the brewery has been intentional not to jump on the seltzer "bandwagon."
- "We've been making and canning seltzer for a couple years now under the Seltzie Bae label and felt seltzer is a creative outlet that we can play with more at this new location," Keegan said in a press release.
