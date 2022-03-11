Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Brace yourselves. Nashville's unusually snowy year is about to get even snowier.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for Davidson County from 6pm Friday until 6am Saturday.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches of snow in the city, with higher totals possible east of Nashville.

NWS meteorologist Caroline Adcock tells Axios rain will start transitioning to snow between 8pm-midnight. The overnight low is expected to be 20°.

Be smart: Warmer weather earlier in the week might keep snow from sticking to roadways right away, but driving conditions could quickly become slick and dangerous, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

The big picture: Frigid temperatures will stick around into Sunday morning, when wind chill could dip into single digits. But by Sunday afternoon, Adcock says, sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s will return.