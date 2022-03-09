Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Odessa Kelly officially announced she is changing lanes and running for the District 7 congressional seat held by U.S. Rep. Mark Green.

Kelly had been running in retiring U.S. Rep Jim Cooper's District 5, but the newly drawn congressional boundaries caused her to reconsider.

Why it matters: Kelly will be Green's most formidable challenger since he was elected in 2018.

The new seventh district stretches from Clarksville to Williamson County and includes several historically liberal Nashville neighborhoods.

Green, a Republican, is still the decided favorite. Political analyst Drew Savicki tweeted that the new District 7 voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in 2020 by a margin of 56.4% to 41.3%.

Be smart: Even if Kelly is unsuccessful in unseating Green, switching districts allows her the opportunity to improve her name recognition in North Nashville and other politically important parts of the city should she choose to run for mayor in the future.