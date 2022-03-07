State Sen. Brian Kelsey announces departure

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Embattled state Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), who has been indicted on federal campaign finance charges, announced last week he would not seek reelection.

Why it matters: Kelsey, 44, had been one of the Tennessee GOP's rising stars before he was accused of illegally funneling money from his state campaign to an ill-fated Congressional bid.

Federal prosecutors revealed the charges against him last October. He denied the allegations and called the case "a political witch hunt."

Kelsey was first elected to the General Assembly as a House representative in 2004.

What he's saying: Kelsey's federal trial is set for next January, but he did not mention the case while announcing his decision.

"I will not be running for reelection due to a recent, exciting change to my personal life, and I look forward to spending more time with my family," Kelsey tweeted.

Kelsey said he hoped voters would support him if he runs for elected office "in the coming years," although he did not provide more details.

Between the lines: Opponents had already lined up against Kelsey in the election set for later this year, including in the Republican primary, per the Tennessee Lookout.