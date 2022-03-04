6 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Nashville
Whether you're looking for a mountain house for groups or a romantic getaway for two, here are six beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under three and a half hours driving distance from Nashville.
1. Glamping dome in the Great Smoky Mountains
If you like your outdoor adventures to lean more luxe, a glamping dome might do the trick.
- Location: Cosby
- Features: Hot tub, kitchen, fire pit
- Space: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $211+ per night
2. Hobbit-themed tiny home
Sometimes the Airbnb is part of the experience, like with this Hobbit-themed tiny home.
- Location: Sevierville
- Features: Unique stay, fire pit, Smoky Mountain views
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $123+ per night
3. Romantic cabin in the woods
Do a couples trip and play tourist for a weekend with this two-bed secluded cabin, close to Dollywood.
- Location: Sevierville
- Features: Beautiful interior, hot tub, lots to explore close by
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $137+ per night
4. Treehouse near Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge
Bring your childhood dreams to life with a sleepover in a grown-up treehouse. Unlike your childhood treehouse (probably), this one has a kitchen and a hot tub.
- Location: Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge
- Features: Swinging seats, suspension bridge to crows nest deck, fire pit
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $204+ per night
5. Luxury mountain house for large groups
This cabin has everything you want for a group mountain trip: views, a hot tub, games, a 10-person dining table.
- Location: Sevierville
- Features: Incredible views, custom house, sleeps 10
- Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $460+ per night
6. Luxe farmhouse near Arrington Vineyards
If you're looking for a change of scenery, consider a night or two on a farm. This luxury home sleeps 15, and you can throw a dinner party or other celebrations.
- Location: Franklin
- Features: Views, farm animals, concierge services available
- Space: 15 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $1,695+ per night
