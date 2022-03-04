6 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Nashville

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're looking for a mountain house for groups or a romantic getaway for two, here are six beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under three and a half hours driving distance from Nashville.

If you like your outdoor adventures to lean more luxe, a glamping dome might do the trick.

Location: Cosby

Cosby Features: Hot tub, kitchen, fire pit

Hot tub, kitchen, fire pit Space: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $211+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Sometimes the Airbnb is part of the experience, like with this Hobbit-themed tiny home.

Location: Sevierville

Sevierville Features: Unique stay, fire pit, Smoky Mountain views

Unique stay, fire pit, Smoky Mountain views Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $123+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Do a couples trip and play tourist for a weekend with this two-bed secluded cabin, close to Dollywood.

Location: Sevierville

Sevierville Features: Beautiful interior, hot tub, lots to explore close by

Beautiful interior, hot tub, lots to explore close by Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $137+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Bring your childhood dreams to life with a sleepover in a grown-up treehouse. Unlike your childhood treehouse (probably), this one has a kitchen and a hot tub.

Location: Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge

Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge Features: Swinging seats, suspension bridge to crows nest deck, fire pit

Swinging seats, suspension bridge to crows nest deck, fire pit Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $204+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

This cabin has everything you want for a group mountain trip: views, a hot tub, games, a 10-person dining table.

Location: Sevierville

Sevierville Features: Incredible views, custom house, sleeps 10

Incredible views, custom house, sleeps 10 Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $460+ per night

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Photo courtesy of Airbnb

If you're looking for a change of scenery, consider a night or two on a farm. This luxury home sleeps 15, and you can throw a dinner party or other celebrations.

Location: Franklin

Franklin Features: Views, farm animals, concierge services available

Views, farm animals, concierge services available Space: 15 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

15 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms Cost: $1,695+ per night