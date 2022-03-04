1 hour ago - Things to Do

6 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Nashville

Brianna Crane
Luxury mountain house for large groups. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a mountain house for groups or a romantic getaway for two, here are six beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under three and a half hours driving distance from Nashville.

1. Glamping dome in the Great Smoky Mountains

If you like your outdoor adventures to lean more luxe, a glamping dome might do the trick.

  • Location: Cosby
  • Features: Hot tub, kitchen, fire pit
  • Space: 7 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $211+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Hobbit-themed tiny home

Sometimes the Airbnb is part of the experience, like with this Hobbit-themed tiny home.

  • Location: Sevierville
  • Features: Unique stay, fire pit, Smoky Mountain views
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $123+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Romantic cabin in the woods

Do a couples trip and play tourist for a weekend with this two-bed secluded cabin, close to Dollywood.

  • Location: Sevierville
  • Features: Beautiful interior, hot tub, lots to explore close by
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $137+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
4. Treehouse near Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge

Bring your childhood dreams to life with a sleepover in a grown-up treehouse. Unlike your childhood treehouse (probably), this one has a kitchen and a hot tub.

  • Location: Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge
  • Features: Swinging seats, suspension bridge to crows nest deck, fire pit
  • Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $204+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
5. Luxury mountain house for large groups

This cabin has everything you want for a group mountain trip: views, a hot tub, games, a 10-person dining table.

  • Location: Sevierville
  • Features: Incredible views, custom house, sleeps 10
  • Space: 10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $460+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
6. Luxe farmhouse near Arrington Vineyards

If you're looking for a change of scenery, consider a night or two on a farm. This luxury home sleeps 15, and you can throw a dinner party or other celebrations.

  • Location: Franklin
  • Features: Views, farm animals, concierge services available
  • Space: 15 guests, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $1,695+ per night
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
