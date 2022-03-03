Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Mayor John Cooper said he was "dismayed" that Gov. Bill Lee's education funding plan would only send $12.6 million in additional state money to Nashville public schools.

Lee's administration projected his plan would lead to a $47.5 million funding bump for the district. But the lion's share of that figure would have to come from the local budget, according to state correspondence the mayor's office shared with Axios.

What he's saying: Cooper said Nashville's share of state funding was "far less than other cities in Tennessee" would receive under the plan.

Cooper tweeted he would work with community and business leaders to seek "greater outcomes and greater investments by the state in the years to come."

The other side: Lee's administration has touted his investments in education, which officials describe as "historic." His plan would put $750 million in new, recurring state funding toward the revamped funding formula.