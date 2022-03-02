Inside the RNC's visit to Nashville

Republican National Committee members dined at the Twelve Thirty Club, had lunch at Grand Hyatt Nashville and visited the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum during a whirlwind visit to consider Music City as host of the 2024 convention.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, Gov. Bill Lee and former Gov. Bill Haslam were among the contingent that visited with RNC leaders, Politico reported.

Axios learned of the itinerary from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Milwaukee and Nashville are among the cities vying to host the RNC.

Zoom in: The group also toured the Music City Center and Bridgestone Arena — two city-owned facilities that would likely host the bulk of the convention.

Yes, but: Lee has said he wants Nashville to bid for both the Republican and Democratic conventions. The sense is that the RNC is far more likely, a fact that has ruffled leaders of the left-leaning city.