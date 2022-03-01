WPLN is launching its first-ever daily news program today.

"This Is Nashville" airs from 12-1pm on weekdays on Nashville's public radio station and will be available through podcast providers.

Why it matters: The new show is the latest example of the growing strength of the local NPR member station, which has grabbed attention with its reporting and long-term projects.

The station's newsroom has doubled in size since 2019 and now includes 25 people, including a seven-member team dedicated to the new daily show.

Between the lines: "This Is Nashville" has been in the works since 2019, news director Emily Siner tells Axios, although the pandemic delayed production.

How it works: Station leaders tell Axios the show will harness the newsroom's existing reporting staff while taking more time to zoom out for longer conversations with people who might only be featured in a snippet of a traditional news story.

For instance, a show might start with a conversation with a reporter about their latest story before expanding into a live panel discussion on the topic featuring community members with differing viewpoints, executive producer Andrea Tudhope tells Axios.

The show will also include original reporting. An upcoming episode will follow the experiences of unhoused people trying to navigate the complicated process of finding Section 8 housing, Tudhope says.

What they're saying: "It's really the how of how we tackle these topics that I think will be different," Tudhope says, adding that the show would seek out "people we don't often hear from."