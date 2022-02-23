BNA announces direct routes to Montreal

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Nashville International Airport announced yesterday it's adding a direct route to Montreal this summer, the latest in a steady stream of new flights.

Driving the news: Air Canada will launch the first direct flights to Montreal in June. The airline ultimately plans to offer three direct flights per week.

What they're saying: Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA, said officials had been working toward a Montreal flight "for quite some time."

"Montreal is a major connection to Europe and beyond, opening up possibilities for greater international travel for Middle Tennessee," Kreulen said in a statement. "It's great timing as BNA is picking back up where we left off."

Between the lines: New flight announcements have become commonplace as the airport continues to grow its footprint with a $1.4 billion expansion project.

Construction is underway on a 14-story airport hotel and terminal garage.

Flashback: Earlier this month, the airport touted new routes to Washington, D.C.; Rhode Island; and Connecticut.