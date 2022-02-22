Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

About 4 inches of rain fell in Nashville during the first 20 days of February. Yet a series of strong storms this week could more than double that monthly total.

State of play: National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting two waves of severe weather.

Storms pushing through Middle Tennessee today could carry damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The system could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the area by Wednesday morning.

A second round of storms in the back half of the week could lead to an additional 3 inches of rain.

Be smart: Flooding remains a risk for the rest of the week.