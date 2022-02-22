2 hours ago - News

Weather woes continue

Adam Tamburin
A person walks in the rain
Photo: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

About 4 inches of rain fell in Nashville during the first 20 days of February. Yet a series of strong storms this week could more than double that monthly total.

State of play: National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting two waves of severe weather.

  • Storms pushing through Middle Tennessee today could carry damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The system could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the area by Wednesday morning.
  • A second round of storms in the back half of the week could lead to an additional 3 inches of rain.

Be smart: Flooding remains a risk for the rest of the week.

  • NWS meteorologist Caroline Adcock pointed out that a relatively small amount of rain last week led to flash flooding in different parts of the city.
  • "Our area isn't handling water very well right now," Adcock tells Axios.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more