Weather woes continue
About 4 inches of rain fell in Nashville during the first 20 days of February. Yet a series of strong storms this week could more than double that monthly total.
State of play: National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting two waves of severe weather.
- Storms pushing through Middle Tennessee today could carry damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The system could bring as much as 3 inches of rain to the area by Wednesday morning.
- A second round of storms in the back half of the week could lead to an additional 3 inches of rain.
Be smart: Flooding remains a risk for the rest of the week.
- NWS meteorologist Caroline Adcock pointed out that a relatively small amount of rain last week led to flash flooding in different parts of the city.
- "Our area isn't handling water very well right now," Adcock tells Axios.
