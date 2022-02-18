1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Restaurant Week starts Monday

Adam Tamburin
Food crowding a table at Saint Stephen.
Food crowding a table at Saint Stephen. Photo courtesy of Saint Stephen

Dine Nashville's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and dozens of locations have lined up to participate with exclusive menus and specials.

  • Here are some of the restaurants we're putting on our to-do list:

🍳 Brunch at Anzie Blue: If you're looking for a hearty way to start your day, this Hillsboro Village shop is offering a veritable feast for $20.

  • The menu includes an opening course of beignets followed by country-fried steak and eggs with potatoes. The perfect pairing for a leisurely long weekend.

🍽 Dinner at Saint Stephen: Treat yourself to a special occasion or make up for a Valentine's Day misstep with this Germantown restaurant offering a three-course menu at $50 per person.

  • There are multiple menu options for each course, including beef tartare, "black garlic lacquered octopus" and a rich gourmet take on a Kit Kat Bar.

🍖 Ribs at Martin's: This BBQ joint is offering a cup of chili, a full slab of ribs with two sides and a slice of fudge pie for $35.

  • We'll meet you there.
