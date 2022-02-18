Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Dine Nashville's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and dozens of locations have lined up to participate with exclusive menus and specials.

Here are some of the restaurants we're putting on our to-do list:

🍳 Brunch at Anzie Blue: If you're looking for a hearty way to start your day, this Hillsboro Village shop is offering a veritable feast for $20.

The menu includes an opening course of beignets followed by country-fried steak and eggs with potatoes. The perfect pairing for a leisurely long weekend.

🍽 Dinner at Saint Stephen: Treat yourself to a special occasion or make up for a Valentine's Day misstep with this Germantown restaurant offering a three-course menu at $50 per person.

There are multiple menu options for each course, including beef tartare, "black garlic lacquered octopus" and a rich gourmet take on a Kit Kat Bar.

🍖 Ribs at Martin's: This BBQ joint is offering a cup of chili, a full slab of ribs with two sides and a slice of fudge pie for $35.