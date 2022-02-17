Nashville riders have the third-highest Uber rating in the country
Nashville is nicer than most other cities in the country, at least according to new data from Uber.
- Music City has the third-highest ratings nationally for riders on the rideshare app.
Zoom out: We were bested only by riders in San Antonio and St. Louis.
Zoom in: Uber announced this week it would let users see their individual ride ratings, so you can take a look at how you contributed to Nashville's ranking.
