Nashville riders have the third-highest Uber rating in the country

Adam Tamburin
Data: Uber; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville is nicer than most other cities in the country, at least according to new data from Uber.

  • Music City has the third-highest ratings nationally for riders on the rideshare app.

Zoom out: We were bested only by riders in San Antonio and St. Louis.

Zoom in: Uber announced this week it would let users see their individual ride ratings, so you can take a look at how you contributed to Nashville's ranking.

