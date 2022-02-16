18 mins ago - Things to Do

The Awesome Exhibition brings 2 million Lego bricks to Opry Mills

Nate Rau
An Eiffel Tower made of 62,000 Lego bricks
Photo courtesy of the Awesome Exhibition

If you're longing to see the Eiffel Tower but can't afford the trip to Paris, a visit to Opry Mills might offer the next best thing. Sort of.

  • An all-Lego art installation featuring an Eiffel Tower replica built from more than 62,000 bricks opens in March at the outlet mall.

By the numbers: Dubbed the "Awesome Exhibition," the event will feature 40 large Lego sculptures made with more than 2 million bricks, according to organizers.

  • The pieces include a life-size Harley-Davidson replica and an 8-foot-tall, 660-pound orca.

The details: The exhibit runs March 1-May 8. Information on ticket pricing is available online.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more