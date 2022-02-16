The Awesome Exhibition brings 2 million Lego bricks to Opry Mills

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you're longing to see the Eiffel Tower but can't afford the trip to Paris, a visit to Opry Mills might offer the next best thing. Sort of.

An all-Lego art installation featuring an Eiffel Tower replica built from more than 62,000 bricks opens in March at the outlet mall.

By the numbers: Dubbed the "Awesome Exhibition," the event will feature 40 large Lego sculptures made with more than 2 million bricks, according to organizers.

The pieces include a life-size Harley-Davidson replica and an 8-foot-tall, 660-pound orca.

The details: The exhibit runs March 1-May 8. Information on ticket pricing is available online.