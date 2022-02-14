Our Nashville Valentines

👋 Nate and Adam here! On a day to celebrate love in all its forms, we decided to share our affection for Nashville and the people and places that make our city sing.

Our Very Nashville Valentines:

🍔 Dalts: Nashville's restaurant scene has blossomed in recent years with a never-ending fount of new offerings, each boasting a menu more sophisticated and scrumptious than the last.

But we love a classic. Dalts has been a stalwart on White Bridge Road since 1980, hosting countless Tamburin family gatherings.

There are no frills, but there is a wide variety of milkshake flavors. The classic diner remains a comforting touchstone amid decades of change.

☕️ Beck's Farmhouse Coffee: Coffee is a drink of convenience. That's why the line snakes around the parking lot at the Gallatin Pike Starbucks each morning, even with a cornucopia of amazing local coffee shops nearby.

If there's one coffee shop worthy of an adventure outside your neighborhood, it's Beck's Farmhouse Coffee in Joelton.

Nestled just inside the Davidson-Robertson county line, Beck's is family owned and operated. The roasting house is in a small shack behind the coffee shop, so on lucky mornings, you can smell the unequaled aromas of fresh beans over the flames.

Nate swears they make the best frappuccino in Nashville.

📰 Tennessean executive editor Maria De Varenne: Maria announced her retirement on Friday following a 35-year career in journalism. She has been an unshakable leader in The Tennessean newsroom since late 2011 and was a mentor to both of us.