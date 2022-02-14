Our Nashville Valentines
👋 Nate and Adam here! On a day to celebrate love in all its forms, we decided to share our affection for Nashville and the people and places that make our city sing.
Our Very Nashville Valentines:
🍔 Dalts: Nashville's restaurant scene has blossomed in recent years with a never-ending fount of new offerings, each boasting a menu more sophisticated and scrumptious than the last.
- But we love a classic. Dalts has been a stalwart on White Bridge Road since 1980, hosting countless Tamburin family gatherings.
- There are no frills, but there is a wide variety of milkshake flavors. The classic diner remains a comforting touchstone amid decades of change.
☕️ Beck's Farmhouse Coffee: Coffee is a drink of convenience. That's why the line snakes around the parking lot at the Gallatin Pike Starbucks each morning, even with a cornucopia of amazing local coffee shops nearby.
- If there's one coffee shop worthy of an adventure outside your neighborhood, it's Beck's Farmhouse Coffee in Joelton.
- Nestled just inside the Davidson-Robertson county line, Beck's is family owned and operated. The roasting house is in a small shack behind the coffee shop, so on lucky mornings, you can smell the unequaled aromas of fresh beans over the flames.
- Nate swears they make the best frappuccino in Nashville.
📰 Tennessean executive editor Maria De Varenne: Maria announced her retirement on Friday following a 35-year career in journalism. She has been an unshakable leader in The Tennessean newsroom since late 2011 and was a mentor to both of us.
- Adam remembers racing to the newsroom in the middle of the night to cover a tornado only to find Maria already there, brewing coffee and offering to make calls.
- An impossibly long list of reporters have gone on to have impactful careers — both in journalism and other fields — after working for her.
- But her best quality extended beyond bylines and line edits: When her reporters had a health issue or family crisis, Maria was unrelenting in her support.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.