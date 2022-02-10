Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a couple ideas from Axios' Brianna Crane to get you started.

🌤 Take in the Nashville skyline from Love Circle: Pack and picnic and snap a few pics with the Nashville skyline in the background.

Best for: The Instagram couple.

Directions here.

🧀 Build your own charcuterie board: A $75 ticket gets you all the supplies needed to build your own charcuterie board, and a professional will guide you through the steps.

Best for: Those looking for a cheesy way to celebrate.

Book here.

👋 Nate here. Did you know that despite a barrage of trendy and expensive restaurants raining down on every gentrified corner of Nashville, the city's most romantic date spot is the humble outdoor hot dog joint Daddy's Dogs in the Nations?

Daddy's offers a slate of romantic date options, including a five-course meal for Valentine's Day, and there are still spots available.

Also, their corndog is transcendent.

💝 Your turn: We also received some great Valentine's Day suggestions from Axios Nashville readers last week.