Waffle House shooting victims remembered

One by one, family members took the stand Saturday to commemorate the four people killed by a violent burst of gunfire at a Nashville Waffle House.

At a sentencing hearing for Travis Reinking, they described searing, almost unbearable pain that began after the mass shooting on April 22, 2018.

Driving the news: Reinking was convicted Friday of first-degree murder for the deaths of Akilah DaSilva, 23; DeEbony Groves, 21; Joe Perez, 20; and Taurean Sanderlin, 29.

On Saturday, after hours of wrenching family testimony, the jury sentenced him to life without parole.

The latest: Family members said they were relieved to put the criminal case behind them. But their testimony made it clear that Reinking's conviction was not an ending.

What they're saying: Shaundelle Brooks said her family was "forever broken" after her son Akilah DaSilva died that night.

She remembers rushing to the scene and being blinded by the police lights. She saw her son's shoes through open ambulance doors and called out. He didn't answer.

"The pain is so great that some days I'm not sure I can even open my eyes."

Akilah's brother, Abede, was with him at the Waffle House. The victim's last words to his brother were, "I can't breathe."

"My family has joined this informal and sadly growing club of gun violence survivors," Brooks said. "The members of this club are the only ones who truly understand the never-ending pain, the unbearable loss, the trauma that we relive over and over."

What's next: Reinking, 33, will receive additional penalties at a later date for attempted murder and weapons charges.

Meanwhile, Brooks said her family would focus on preserving her son's memory. They started a foundation in his name.