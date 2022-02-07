Odessa Kelly may switch districts
Odessa Kelly is pondering a jump into the new District 7 congressional race.
- Kelly has been running for the District 5 seat as an insurgent primary challenger to Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper.
- Backed by Justice Democrats and fueled by progressive support, the labor and social justice activist has established herself as a force in Nashville politics.
Why it matters: The newly drawn congressional districts, which favor Republicans, started a domino effect that led to Cooper's retirement.
- Redistricting opens possibilities for which Nashville district Kelly might seek. A congressional candidate does not need to live in a district in order to seek its seat, but they do have to live there if elected.
By the numbers: Political data analyst Dave Rosenberg, who also serves on the Metro Council, tells Axios that District 7 voted for former President Trump in the 2020 election by 15 points.
- On the other hand, Marsha Blackburn defeated moderate Democrat Phil Bredesen in the 2018 Senate race by just 0.5 points.
- Republican Rep. Mark Green currently represents District 7.
What they're saying: "She is analyzing all of the new districts and is considering running in the 7th," a spokesperson for Kelly's campaign tells Axios. "The campaign has not made an official decision or announcement."
- Kelly has raised $517,358 and has $163,299 on hand, according to her most recent financial disclosure.
