Odessa Kelly is pondering a jump into the new District 7 congressional race.

Kelly has been running for the District 5 seat as an insurgent primary challenger to Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper.

Backed by Justice Democrats and fueled by progressive support, the labor and social justice activist has established herself as a force in Nashville politics.

Why it matters: The newly drawn congressional districts, which favor Republicans, started a domino effect that led to Cooper's retirement.

Redistricting opens possibilities for which Nashville district Kelly might seek. A congressional candidate does not need to live in a district in order to seek its seat, but they do have to live there if elected.

By the numbers: Political data analyst Dave Rosenberg, who also serves on the Metro Council, tells Axios that District 7 voted for former President Trump in the 2020 election by 15 points.

On the other hand, Marsha Blackburn defeated moderate Democrat Phil Bredesen in the 2018 Senate race by just 0.5 points.

Republican Rep. Mark Green currently represents District 7.

What they're saying: "She is analyzing all of the new districts and is considering running in the 7th," a spokesperson for Kelly's campaign tells Axios. "The campaign has not made an official decision or announcement."