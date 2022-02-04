2026 World Cup would bring big money

Nashville would enjoy $639 million in direct visitor spending if the city hosts four matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a new economic impact study.

Nashville has been pushing for the better part of the last decade to host the World Cup, but 17 U.S. cities are in the running to host 2026 matches.

Why it matters: The World Cup is the latest gargantuan sports tourism event Nashville has pursued. In 2019, the city hosted the NFL Draft, which set a tourism record with $132.8 million in direct visitor spending.

By the numbers: Adding up the direct tourist spending and other investments, the total economic impact to Nashville would be $695 million, according to the report prepared by the University of Tennessee's Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research director William Fox, considered an expert in taxation, public financing, and economic development.