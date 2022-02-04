Jury deliberations start today in Waffle House shooting trial
The Waffle House shooting trial is drawing to a close after four days of emotional and intense testimony.
- Closing arguments are set to start this morning in the trial of Travis Reinking, the man accused of the 2018 shooting that killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House. The jury is expected to begin deliberating later today.
Driving the news: Testimony yesterday once again focused on Reinking's state of mind during the shooting, which the jury will have to consider as they evaluate his insanity defense.
- A second expert witness said Reinking, 33, had severe schizophrenia that prevented him from understanding that what he was doing was wrong.
- Assistant district attorney Jan Norman pushed back forcefully, saying the expert failed to consider all of the evidence in the case and could not make a definitive judgment.
State of play: The prosecution closed its rebuttal by showing the jury a pair of pictures they said Reinking had drawn on styrofoam food containers in jail.
- The drawings showed renditions of the shooting, including a stick figure that appeared to be firing a gun toward people at the Waffle House.
- Both drawings included an image of someone referring to victims with a racial slur. One appeared to show a flying saucer floating overhead.
