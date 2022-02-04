Jury deliberations start today in Waffle House shooting trial

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Waffle House shooting trial is drawing to a close after four days of emotional and intense testimony.

Closing arguments are set to start this morning in the trial of Travis Reinking, the man accused of the 2018 shooting that killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House. The jury is expected to begin deliberating later today.

Driving the news: Testimony yesterday once again focused on Reinking's state of mind during the shooting, which the jury will have to consider as they evaluate his insanity defense.

A second expert witness said Reinking, 33, had severe schizophrenia that prevented him from understanding that what he was doing was wrong.

Assistant district attorney Jan Norman pushed back forcefully, saying the expert failed to consider all of the evidence in the case and could not make a definitive judgment.

State of play: The prosecution closed its rebuttal by showing the jury a pair of pictures they said Reinking had drawn on styrofoam food containers in jail.