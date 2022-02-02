Sales taxes smash expectations

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Metro Finance Department. Note: FY2022 through Nov. 30, 2021. Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Nashville has blown past sales tax projections despite the pandemic, raking in over the last 18 months $174 million more than anticipated.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, the city collected $481 million in sales taxes after projecting to collect $352 million.

Through November 30, when the most recent data is available, collections are up nearly $45 million.

Why it matters: Metro leaders who feared the pandemic would thrust the city into financial turmoil have been able instead to rebuild rainy day funds.

Metro councilmember Burkley Allen, who chairs the budget and finance committee, says the city's sales tax projections have often been conservative.

Allen says the council will ponder possible mid-year appropriations after the December collections come in.

What they're saying: Metro finance director Kelly Flannery tells Axios that three factors have fueled the strong tax collections.

Federal stimulus packages by the Trump and Biden administrations "encouraged consumer spending and helped prevent a recession."

Nashville has maintained a strong job market, with the seventh-lowest unemployment rate among large metro areas, according to Flannery.

And the hospitality and tourism industries "bounced back quicker than forecasted thanks to a variety of offerings and sustained national interest in Nashville."

Between the lines: Flannery cautioned that the robust sales tax collections do not mean Metro should plunge headlong into a mid-year spending spree. Powered by the 34% property tax hike in 2020, Mayor John Cooper's administration has worked to build up the city's reserves.

"Mid-year appropriations to address needs that arise are typical, but significantly spending down fund balances would be a mistake," Flannery says, adding Nashville is only now beginning to reach fund balance levels commensurate with peer cities.

The good news on collections is also tempered by rising costs for cities to do business due to supply chain issues and inflation, Flannery says.

Context: Nashville's tax collections match the trend statewide. Tax collections overall in Tennessee are up 26% over projections, or $1.6 billion, according to data from the Sycamore Institute.