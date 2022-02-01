Metro Council to decide fate of license plate readers
A razor-thin vote is expected this evening when the Metro Council considers a police-backed bill to allow the implementation of license plate readers (LPRs).
- Mayor John Cooper's administration began calling council members over the weekend in support of the legislation, but opponents have ramped up their efforts as well.
- Cooper "believes a pilot exploration of LPR technology could provide effective tools against crime, including auto thefts and hit-and-run crashes, though deployment must be respectful of privacy and individual liberties," spokesperson Andrea Fanta tells Axios.
Why it matters: The legislation, sponsored by councilmember Courtney Johnston, allows LPRs to be used in a variety of investigations and initiatives.
- It is less restrictive than an alternative bill sponsored by councilmember Dave Rosenberg.
What we're watching: The council will also vote on whether to recommend $70 million for economic development projects in underserved neighborhoods, particularly North Nashville and Bordeaux.
