Metro Council to decide fate of license plate readers

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A razor-thin vote is expected this evening when the Metro Council considers a police-backed bill to allow the implementation of license plate readers (LPRs).

Mayor John Cooper's administration began calling council members over the weekend in support of the legislation, but opponents have ramped up their efforts as well.

Cooper "believes a pilot exploration of LPR technology could provide effective tools against crime, including auto thefts and hit-and-run crashes, though deployment must be respectful of privacy and individual liberties," spokesperson Andrea Fanta tells Axios.

Why it matters: The legislation, sponsored by councilmember Courtney Johnston, allows LPRs to be used in a variety of investigations and initiatives.

It is less restrictive than an alternative bill sponsored by councilmember Dave Rosenberg.

What we're watching: The council will also vote on whether to recommend $70 million for economic development projects in underserved neighborhoods, particularly North Nashville and Bordeaux.