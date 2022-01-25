11 mins ago - News

Waffle House trial jury selection starting

Adam Tamburin
Police investigating after a 2018 shooting at a Waffle House.
Police investigating the 2018 shooting at a Waffle House. Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP

Attorneys are set today to begin questioning up to 190 potential jurors in the murder trial of Travis Reinking, who is accused of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018.

  • The unusually large jury pool reflects the high-profile nature of a case that has been a prominent news story for nearly four years.

State of play: Reinking's criminal case file is sealed and attorneys are barred from discussing it publicly, so much about the developing strategies and pre-trial debate has been shielded from view.

Between the lines: The case was delayed after a judge ruled Reinking needed to be committed and treated for schizophrenia before a trial could move forward.

The details: Reinking faces more than a dozen criminal charges related to the shooting. Authorities say he walked into the restaurant on the morning of April 22, 2018 and unleashed a torrent of bullets before customer James Shaw Jr. jumped up to stop him.

  • Reinking, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Akilah DaSilva, 23; DeEbony Groves, 21; Joe Perez, 20; and Taurean Sanderlin, 29.
