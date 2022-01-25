Lee weighs in on Nashville hosting Super Bowl
Gov. Bill Lee yesterday told the Rotary Club of Nashville he's open to discussions about hosting the Super Bowl.
- Responding to a question from a Rotary member, Lee explained, "Getting the Super Bowl to a city like this would require major partnerships and significant investment. That will probably be talked about in the months and years ahead."
Why it matters: Pointing to the impact of the Titans, Predators, and Memphis Grizzlies, Lee says pro sports will continue to play a big role in the state's tourism strategy.
What he's saying: Lee also acknowledged that his administration has been engaged in talks with various groups about other investment opportunities in pro sports.
- "The state has been engaged in NASCAR talks with funding around NASCAR," Lee says. "We've been engaged multiple times with arrangements with the Titans and the development around the Titans' stadium, and with Bridgestone over the years."
- Lee also expressed enthusiasm for Nashville landing a MLB franchise - a concept that has been discussed for several years.
- "There are groups that are interested in Major League Baseball coming to Nashville - I think that would be awesome," Lee says. "It requires partnerships."
