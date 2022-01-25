Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Bill Lee yesterday told the Rotary Club of Nashville he's open to discussions about hosting the Super Bowl.

Responding to a question from a Rotary member, Lee explained, "Getting the Super Bowl to a city like this would require major partnerships and significant investment. That will probably be talked about in the months and years ahead."

Why it matters: Pointing to the impact of the Titans, Predators, and Memphis Grizzlies, Lee says pro sports will continue to play a big role in the state's tourism strategy.

What he's saying: Lee also acknowledged that his administration has been engaged in talks with various groups about other investment opportunities in pro sports.