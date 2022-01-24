Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A devastating divisional round loss to the Bengals on Saturday sends the Titans into the offseason with major questions.

First and foremost: Will the team look to upgrade at quarterback?

Why it matters: Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions against the Bengals. Tannehill has led the Titans to the playoffs three times, but has failed to reach the Super Bowl.

More accomplished veteran QBs may be available this offseason. The Seahawks' Russell Wilson and the Packers' Aaron Rodgers come to mind.

Context: The Rams gave up two first-round picks, one third-round pick, and starting quarterback Jared Goff in order to acquire 33-year-old Matthew Stafford last offseason.

Rodgers, 38, is older, but better than Stafford.

The big picture: Titans general manager Jon Robinson must also decide whether to ante up to keep pass rusher Harold Landry, an unrestricted free agent.