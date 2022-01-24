2 hours ago - Sports

Titans reach a QB crossroads

Nate Rau
Ryan Tannehill stands with his hands in hand warmer on the field Saturday.
Photo: Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

A devastating divisional round loss to the Bengals on Saturday sends the Titans into the offseason with major questions.

  • First and foremost: Will the team look to upgrade at quarterback?

Why it matters: Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions against the Bengals. Tannehill has led the Titans to the playoffs three times, but has failed to reach the Super Bowl.

Context: The Rams gave up two first-round picks, one third-round pick, and starting quarterback Jared Goff in order to acquire 33-year-old Matthew Stafford last offseason.

  • Rodgers, 38, is older, but better than Stafford.

The big picture: Titans general manager Jon Robinson must also decide whether to ante up to keep pass rusher Harold Landry, an unrestricted free agent.

  • And defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is due for a mega extension that could make him the highest-paid defensive lineman in the league.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more