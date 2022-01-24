Titans reach a QB crossroads
A devastating divisional round loss to the Bengals on Saturday sends the Titans into the offseason with major questions.
- First and foremost: Will the team look to upgrade at quarterback?
Why it matters: Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions against the Bengals. Tannehill has led the Titans to the playoffs three times, but has failed to reach the Super Bowl.
- More accomplished veteran QBs may be available this offseason. The Seahawks' Russell Wilson and the Packers' Aaron Rodgers come to mind.
Context: The Rams gave up two first-round picks, one third-round pick, and starting quarterback Jared Goff in order to acquire 33-year-old Matthew Stafford last offseason.
- Rodgers, 38, is older, but better than Stafford.
The big picture: Titans general manager Jon Robinson must also decide whether to ante up to keep pass rusher Harold Landry, an unrestricted free agent.
- And defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is due for a mega extension that could make him the highest-paid defensive lineman in the league.
