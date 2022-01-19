Embezzlement scheme hits T.J. Martell Foundation

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A former executive at the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research is facing a federal wire fraud charge after investigators accused her of embezzling more than $3.7 million in foundation funds.

Investigators said Melissa Goodwin, 55, improperly used a foundation credit card to buy tickets to the Super Bowl and a Lady Gaga concert, among other expensive goods, as part of a "fraudulent scheme."

Goodwin served as executive vice president and general manager from 2018-2020. She is also accused of doctoring credit card bills and altering financial statements to hide her behavior from colleagues.

Why it matters: The federal investigation casts a pall over the foundation, a widely respected cancer research nonprofit powered by Nashville's music industry.

The foundation's board of trustees is a who's who among Music Row power brokers, including Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta, Warner Music Nashville's John Esposito, Morris Higham Management's Clint Higham and Sandbox Entertainment's Jason Owen.

According to the most recent public tax documents, the nonprofit reported total annual revenue of $4.5 million.

Driving the news: Federal court documents did not explain all of the details, but prosecutors said they wanted to recoup the "proceeds of the scheme."

The other side: Goodwin's attorney Worrick Robinson IV, released a statement saying she was cooperating with investigators and was "accepting responsibility for her role in this offense."

"There are additional facts that will come to light in the coming months that will provide more detail and clarity about this case," Robinson wrote.

What they're saying: T.J. Martell’s interim CEO Lynn-Anne Huck tells Axios in a statement that the agency discovered the scheme 18 months ago, fired Goodwin, shared its findings with the FBI, and implemented new financial safeguards.