Curbside recycling to return after monthlong hiatus

Curbside recycling returns Feb. 1, Mayor Cooper said yesterday.

The comeback follows a hiatus when recycling trucks had to reroute to fill-in for the city's embattled trash contractor.

Why it matters: The move will make recycling much more convenient. Residents for about a month had to haul their own recycling to a handful of local collection sites.

What they're saying: Cooper thanked city workers "for working long hours to cover for the failures of a private company."

What's next: The city's private trash service, Red River Waste Solutions, filed for bankruptcy in October and struggled to keep up with its schedule of weekly collections.