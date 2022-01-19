1 hour ago - News

Curbside recycling to return after monthlong hiatus

Adam Tamburin
Illustration of a video game start menu with a pixelated recycle icon
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Curbside recycling returns Feb. 1, Mayor Cooper said yesterday.

Why it matters: The move will make recycling much more convenient. Residents for about a month had to haul their own recycling to a handful of local collection sites.

What they're saying: Cooper thanked city workers "for working long hours to cover for the failures of a private company."

What's next: The city's private trash service, Red River Waste Solutions, filed for bankruptcy in October and struggled to keep up with its schedule of weekly collections.

  • City lawyers will ask the bankruptcy court to allow Metro to hire another trash collector until a permanent solution is finalized.
