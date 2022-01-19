Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TSA. Chart: Axios Visuals

Gun discoveries at Tennessee airports reached an all-time high in 2021, driven by a sharp uptick at Nashville International Airport.

TSA agents discovered 163 firearms during security checkpoint screenings just in Nashville — its highest total ever, and more than the statewide tally for all airports in 2020.

Why it matters: Guns in carry-ons are a growing issue that can slow down security lines and result in civil and criminal penalties.

BNA ranks fifth nationally among airports with the most gun discoveries, per the TSA.

Between the lines: State lawmakers have worked for years to expand access to firearms in Tennessee, but federal rules still bar them from carry-ons.