BNA hits gun confiscation record
Gun discoveries at Tennessee airports reached an all-time high in 2021, driven by a sharp uptick at Nashville International Airport.
- TSA agents discovered 163 firearms during security checkpoint screenings just in Nashville — its highest total ever, and more than the statewide tally for all airports in 2020.
Why it matters: Guns in carry-ons are a growing issue that can slow down security lines and result in civil and criminal penalties.
- BNA ranks fifth nationally among airports with the most gun discoveries, per the TSA.
Between the lines: State lawmakers have worked for years to expand access to firearms in Tennessee, but federal rules still bar them from carry-ons.
