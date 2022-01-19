1 hour ago - News

BNA hits gun confiscation record

Adam Tamburin
Data: TSA. Chart: Axios Visuals

Gun discoveries at Tennessee airports reached an all-time high in 2021, driven by a sharp uptick at Nashville International Airport.

  • TSA agents discovered 163 firearms during security checkpoint screenings just in Nashville — its highest total ever, and more than the statewide tally for all airports in 2020.

Why it matters: Guns in carry-ons are a growing issue that can slow down security lines and result in civil and criminal penalties.

  • BNA ranks fifth nationally among airports with the most gun discoveries, per the TSA.

Between the lines: State lawmakers have worked for years to expand access to firearms in Tennessee, but federal rules still bar them from carry-ons.

