Subdued Tennessee Senate redistricting maps released
Tennessee Republicans yesterday revealed a new map of redrawn state Senate districts, to a measured response from at least one Nashville Democrat.
- The reaction stood in stark contrast to the growing controversy over the Republican plan to split congressional representation in Nashville.
Why it matters: The state Senate map departed from the strategy shown in the congressional and state House plans, which put incumbent Democrats on the defensive.
- One significant change would see Senate District 17 extend from Wilson County into southeastern Davidson County.
What they're saying: State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, called the Senate map "a phenomenal starting point." His criticism was muted — while he said he'd prefer more time for review, he acknowledged this plan was less aggressive than others this cycle.
- "In the scheme of the plans that we're talking about, this is a mature plan," Yarbro said during a meeting of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Redistricting. "It doesn't appear to be motivated by any type of pettiness."
Meanwhile: Yarbro blasted the congressional map, the same as the one revealed Wednesday in the state House, as "a mess."
- The committee approved both maps over his objections, sending them to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The latest: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, hailed both maps as "excellent work" in a statement. They are both expected to pass the conservative General Assembly with ease.
