Tennessee Republicans yesterday revealed a new map of redrawn state Senate districts, to a measured response from at least one Nashville Democrat.

The reaction stood in stark contrast to the growing controversy over the Republican plan to split congressional representation in Nashville.

Why it matters: The state Senate map departed from the strategy shown in the congressional and state House plans, which put incumbent Democrats on the defensive.

One significant change would see Senate District 17 extend from Wilson County into southeastern Davidson County.

What they're saying: State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, called the Senate map "a phenomenal starting point." His criticism was muted — while he said he'd prefer more time for review, he acknowledged this plan was less aggressive than others this cycle.

"In the scheme of the plans that we're talking about, this is a mature plan," Yarbro said during a meeting of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Redistricting. "It doesn't appear to be motivated by any type of pettiness."

Meanwhile: Yarbro blasted the congressional map, the same as the one revealed Wednesday in the state House, as "a mess."

The committee approved both maps over his objections, sending them to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The latest: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, hailed both maps as "excellent work" in a statement. They are both expected to pass the conservative General Assembly with ease.