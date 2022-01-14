2 hours ago - Politics

Subdued Tennessee Senate redistricting maps released

Adam Tamburin
A new map of redrawn state Senate districts in Tennessee
Image courtesy of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Redistricting

Tennessee Republicans yesterday revealed a new map of redrawn state Senate districts, to a measured response from at least one Nashville Democrat.

Why it matters: The state Senate map departed from the strategy shown in the congressional and state House plans, which put incumbent Democrats on the defensive.

  • One significant change would see Senate District 17 extend from Wilson County into southeastern Davidson County.

What they're saying: State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, called the Senate map "a phenomenal starting point." His criticism was muted — while he said he'd prefer more time for review, he acknowledged this plan was less aggressive than others this cycle.

  • "In the scheme of the plans that we're talking about, this is a mature plan," Yarbro said during a meeting of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Redistricting. "It doesn't appear to be motivated by any type of pettiness."

Meanwhile: Yarbro blasted the congressional map, the same as the one revealed Wednesday in the state House, as "a mess."

  • The committee approved both maps over his objections, sending them to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The latest: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, hailed both maps as "excellent work" in a statement. They are both expected to pass the conservative General Assembly with ease.

