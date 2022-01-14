Best "Dry January" mocktails in Nashville
Nashvillians looking to cut back on alcohol in 2022 can find high-class alternatives at many local restaurants.
Driving the news: A growing number of Americans — as many as 15% — have been participating in "Dry January" to kick off the new year in a healthy way.
Local options for alcohol-free drinks include:
🍓 The Strawberry Cucumber Spritz blends fresh ingredients with Topo Chico and is one of several offerings at Anzie Blue.
🍋 The Virgin Dragonfly at Lockeland Table boasts fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, hibiscus tea, lemon and soda water.
🌿 The Clean Slate at the W Hotel's Living Room bar features blackberry, basil, demerara sugar and tonic.
🍍 Pineapple Sage Soda at Butchertown Hall.
